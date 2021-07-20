JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

