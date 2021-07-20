Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Athenex worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Athenex by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

