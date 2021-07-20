JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,873 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a PE ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

