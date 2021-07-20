JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 735 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Parke Bancorp worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $211,400.00. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $615,474. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

