JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,488 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $790.17 million, a P/E ratio of -234.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,938 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

