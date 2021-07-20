JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of The Bank of Princeton worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.