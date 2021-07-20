Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 533.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODX opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

