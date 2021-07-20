UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PGC shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $566.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

