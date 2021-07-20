UBS Group AG Reduces Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 224.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.