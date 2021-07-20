Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY21 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $129.58 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

