VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF alerts:

Shares of EVX opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.