Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a PE ratio of 456.23 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

