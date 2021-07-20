UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

