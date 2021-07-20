Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

MSD opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.