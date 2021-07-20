First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.65% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TUSA opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75.

