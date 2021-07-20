Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.