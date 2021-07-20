MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $479.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

