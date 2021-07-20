F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.