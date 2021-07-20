Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

