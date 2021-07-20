Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given a $394.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $394.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZFSVF opened at $387.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.96. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.