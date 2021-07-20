JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,357,895 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

