Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

