World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

