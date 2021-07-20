Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

