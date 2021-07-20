Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Increases By 30.5%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.