Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Expands By 26.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 311,727 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UXIN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. Uxin has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $979.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

