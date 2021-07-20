Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,500,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

