Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bankinter stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

