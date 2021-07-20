Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.