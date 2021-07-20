Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.
NYSE NVO opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
