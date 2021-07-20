Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

