Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $687.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. Analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

