Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ABEO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

