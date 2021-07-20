Reviewing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy -7.34% 0.37% 0.25% Tellurian -519.33% -95.01% -36.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 3.69 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Tellurian $37.43 million 37.76 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -7.50

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Tellurian beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

