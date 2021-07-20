Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GAU stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$269.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

