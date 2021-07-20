Cormark Increases Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$3.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GAU stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$269.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

