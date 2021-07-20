Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE:FEC opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.67. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company has a market cap of C$656.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontera Energy news, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,424.86. Also, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,791.75. Insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $421,149 over the last 90 days.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

