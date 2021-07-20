Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

TSE:EXE opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.28.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

