Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.01.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Insiders have bought a total of 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727 over the last quarter.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

