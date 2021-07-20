Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.41.

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Insiders have bought a total of 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

