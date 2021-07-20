National Bank Financial Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$51.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$51.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.34.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$44.75 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

