Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

