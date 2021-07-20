Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.78 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

