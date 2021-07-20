E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

