Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Get Diversey alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,536,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,207,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,870,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.