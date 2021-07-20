Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Cybin stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $402.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

