SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $276.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.18.

SEDG opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $261,125.60. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

