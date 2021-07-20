Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.