Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $26.84 on Monday. Stem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stem by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

