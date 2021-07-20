u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank lowered shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.