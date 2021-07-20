KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 214,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

